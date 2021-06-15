Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,135 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of The Shyft Group worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

