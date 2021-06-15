Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,026 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

