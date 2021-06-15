Richard Jenkins Buys 2,842,000 Shares of Range International Limited (ASX:RAN) Stock

Range International Limited (ASX:RAN) insider Richard Jenkins purchased 2,842,000 shares of Range International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$42,630.00 ($30,450.00).
Richard Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Richard Jenkins purchased 491,333 shares of Range International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,370.00 ($5,264.28).
