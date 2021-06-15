Richard Jenkins Buys 2,842,000 Shares of Range International Limited (ASX:RAN) Stock

Range International Limited (ASX:RAN) insider Richard Jenkins purchased 2,842,000 shares of Range International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$42,630.00 ($30,450.00).

Richard Jenkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Richard Jenkins purchased 491,333 shares of Range International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,370.00 ($5,264.28).

On Thursday, May 27th, Richard Jenkins 9,000,000 shares of Range International stock.

About Range International

Range International Limited manufactures and sells plastic pallets made from recycled mixed waste plastic. It sells its products under the Re>Pal brand in Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

