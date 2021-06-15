Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.23. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

