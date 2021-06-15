Robert W. Baird Increases Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Price Target to $65.00

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $390.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

