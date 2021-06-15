Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIOX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

