Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,210 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 84,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 673.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.