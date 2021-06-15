Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,181 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

