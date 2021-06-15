Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 487.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

CLF stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

