Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

MPWR opened at $351.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.57 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

