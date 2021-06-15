Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,133 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $402.37 million, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

