Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 7,185 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

