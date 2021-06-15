Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $120.09 million and $1.61 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $11.68 or 0.00029014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00062663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00778972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.36 or 0.07856590 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

