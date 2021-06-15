Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

RCKHF stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.13. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

