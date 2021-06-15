Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 58 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $184.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

