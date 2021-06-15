Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after purchasing an additional 761,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.19. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.3981 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

