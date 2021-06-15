Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RROTF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

