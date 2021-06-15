Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RROTF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

