Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 190.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $459.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,098. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $466.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

