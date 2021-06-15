Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-4.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.43.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,563. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,399,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,008 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

