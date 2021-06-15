Rotten (ROT) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Rotten has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $354,192.86 and approximately $3,050.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.00770071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.56 or 0.07803189 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 86,685,700 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.