Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $126.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $104.20 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

