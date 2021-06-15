Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $71.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Pentair stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

