Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.37

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.37 and last traded at C$127.26, with a volume of 144564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

