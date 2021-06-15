Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,393.60 ($18.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,330.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently -33.56%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

