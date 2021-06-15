Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ROYL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,585. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

