Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ROYL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,585. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Royale Energy
