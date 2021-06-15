Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 116,230 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4,576.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $222,862,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 12,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

QSR stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,546 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,760 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

