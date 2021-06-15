Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.87 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 204.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,386 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,000 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

