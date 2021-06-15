Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.31. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

