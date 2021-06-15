Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 38,653 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 99.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after acquiring an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Shares of FBHS opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

