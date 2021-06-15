Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,841,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Nutanix worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

