Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.67% of Ryder System worth $68,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after purchasing an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ryder System by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,586,000 after purchasing an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

