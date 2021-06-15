SAFE DEAL Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00012019 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.76 million and $229,554.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 600,613 coins and its circulating supply is 573,471 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

