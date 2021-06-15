Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) and Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Critical Contrast

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) and Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Safehold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Safehold and Radius Global Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $155.43 million 26.86 $59.29 million $1.17 66.98 Radius Global Infrastructure $69.76 million 13.69 -$175.91 million N/A N/A

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safehold and Radius Global Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Radius Global Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Safehold presently has a consensus target price of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.59%. Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Safehold.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Radius Global Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 37.11% 4.47% 1.94% Radius Global Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Safehold beats Radius Global Infrastructure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

