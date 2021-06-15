Salzhauer Michael Acquires 2,700 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.84% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 1,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

