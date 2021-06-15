Salzhauer Michael Boosts Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the quarter. Cerus comprises approximately 1.0% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 103.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,266 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerus by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after buying an additional 2,177,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.23. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.