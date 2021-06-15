Salzhauer Michael Invests $200,000 in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 24.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

RBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

