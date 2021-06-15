Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 925 ($12.09) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.80).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanne Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 724 ($9.46).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 837 ($10.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 869 ($11.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.