Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.