Sciencast Management LP Has $153,000 Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Inseego were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,254 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

