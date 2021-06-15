Sciencast Management LP Makes New $26,000 Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $92,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

