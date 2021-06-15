Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) vs. Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Critical Comparison

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Marine Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -278.00 Marine Products $239.82 million 2.23 $19.44 million N/A N/A

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Marine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Marine Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% Marine Products 9.01% 28.26% 19.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Score Media and Gaming and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marine Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

Score Media and Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.33%. Marine Products has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than Marine Products.

Summary

Marine Products beats Score Media and Gaming on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand. The company also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. As of February 26, 2021, it sells its products to a network of 147 domestic and 46 international independent authorized dealers. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

