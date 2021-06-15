Scorum Coins (SCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,353.23

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $180,353.23 and approximately $2,386.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00151261 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00181161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00982042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,279.43 or 1.00235527 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

