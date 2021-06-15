Scotiabank Boosts Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Price Target to C$0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$111.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

