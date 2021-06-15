SCS Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SCS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,205 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.11. 329,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,000,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

