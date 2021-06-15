Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 54.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

