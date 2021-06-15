Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,154,544 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

