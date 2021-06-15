Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 5,154,544 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHIP shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.
