Security National Bank of SO Dak Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

NYSE:V traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $233.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

