Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 256,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

