Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 1,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 97,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,225. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.58.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.