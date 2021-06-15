Sei Investments Co. Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,866 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

